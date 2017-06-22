Getty Images
Twitter Reacts To Wolves Acquiring No. 16 Pick Justin Patton
So the trade ends up being Jimmy Butler and Justin Patton for Zach LaVine, Kris Dunn and Lauri Markkanen. Significant edge to the Wolves.
— Jeff Borzello (@jeffborzello) June 23, 2017
Time for the social media room for @JustinPatton17 pic.twitter.com/ZqPIDMXdqw
— Timberwolves PR (@Twolves_PR) June 23, 2017
.@JustinPatton17's first action as a member of the #Twolves: an interview with @JaredSGreenberg and @NBATV pic.twitter.com/shtaC4beaK
— Timberwolves PR (@Twolves_PR) June 23, 2017
Justin Patton runs the floor incredibly well. He is a tremendous shot blocker. Most of all I like that he PLAYS HARD! Very important skill!
— Jim Petersen (@JimPeteHoops) June 23, 2017
Justin Patton is the 4th Creighton player to go in the 1st round and the 1st @BluejayMBB freshman to be drafted in any round. pic.twitter.com/FW28O4xPuf
— ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) June 23, 2017
Justin Patton is so fun to watch. Displays explosiveness and his elite transition game here pic.twitter.com/awYNG6jU04
— JustWinBaby (@Future_NFL_GM) June 23, 2017
Sending an official #Twolves s/o to @JimmyButler & @JustinPatton17 Our entire team & community welcomes you!
— John G. Thomas (@jgthomas) June 23, 2017
No. 16, Minnesota: Justin Patton. I like this pick. The Wolves are taking a home run swing on a risky but high-upside pick. Grade: A-.
— Reid Forgrave (@ReidForgrave) June 23, 2017
The "elastic man" Justin Patton will remind Tibs & Wolves of a young Camby, who he coached in NewYork. Will have time to develop.
— Fran Fraschilla (@franfraschilla) June 23, 2017
Congratulations to @JustinPatton17 on being drafted with the 16th pick! #JaysintheNBA #ProJays #GoJays pic.twitter.com/8dqFniCtLU
— Creighton Basketball (@BluejayMBB) June 23, 2017