Training Camp Report | Crawford Praises Thibodeau's Preparation

Wolves guard Jamal Crawford knows a thing or two about head coaches. I mean, he’s had 18 during his 16-year NBA career. That's a lot of coaches.

After just three days of training camp practices, he can already tell Tom Thibodeau is different than the rest.

“He’s so good at what he does. His work ethic. His mentality,” Crawford said after Monday’s practice at San Diego State University. “He’s studied everything.”

Crawford said Thibodeau has been demanding through the first few days of camp, but in a good way and it’s something that he expected. And if players have any questions, Thibodeau has the answers they need.

“He’s so detailed,” Crawford said. “It’s unbelievable. It’s almost scary in some ways. There’s no doubt in my mind that he’s the most prepared (coach in the league). Period.”

Bjelica is sore, but feels good

Nemanja Bjelica missed the end of last season with a broken left foot. He has been taking part in the team’s practices so far in training camp and while he’s happy to be on the court, Bjelica he’s a bit sore from doing movements he just wasn’t able to do over the summer.

“I feel good,” Bjelica said. “It’s good to be back, (to) join the team at the start of training camp. Taking everything step by step . . . I’m a little sore now but I’m happy and believe I can start the season.”

Having Bjelica active to start the season would be a huge win for the Wolves.

Wiggins excited for China trip

After a week in California for training camp, the Wolves head to China to play two preseason games against the Golden State Warriors.

Wolves wing Andrew Wiggins visited South Korea this summer as part of an Adidas trip. Wiggins said that the fans there were incredible

“They’re great fans,” Wiggins said of fans in Asia. “They enjoy the game just as much as we do. It’s a great opportunity for them to watch us play.”

By all accounts, the Wolves and Warriors should expect plenty of love in China a week from now.