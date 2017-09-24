Training Camp Mailbag | Wiggins, Backup PG and . . . Homecoming?

Welcome to the second training camp mailbag here on Timberwolves.com. Man, we are happy we made it here and the editors didn’t cut us off after the first mailbag.

As promised, three questions a day. Here we go.

What's the biggest step Wiggins needs to take forward this year? — Aaron Bryant (@twolves_groupie) September 24, 2017

Defense and rebounding. Wiggins has the tools to do both very well, especially defensively. Having a defensive-first guy like Jimmy Butler will help. And Wiggins told us at media day that he wants to improve his rebounding. Wiggins averaged four rebounds per game last season in 37 minutes per contest. For a 6-8 wing as athletic as him, he probably should get more, but the team also has guys like Karl-Anthony Towns and Gorgui Dieng who haul in quite a few rebounds themselves.

Speaking of improvement, Wiggins has gone from averaging 16.9 points to 20.7 to 23.6 in his first three seasons. Not too shabby.

Tyus or Brooks for the backup point guard spot? — Austin Paolillo (@AustinPaolillo) September 24, 2017

Coach Tom Thibodeau told us today that he’ll let position battles take care of themselves.

With how many injuries there are and just weird things that happen throughout a season, both players will end up playing a role for the team in 2017-18.

And it’s not necessarily how you start a season on a depth chart. It’s how you finish.

That’s all we’ve got today. We’ll be back tomorrow.