Training Camp Mailbag | Team Chemistry, Backup PG And Snacks

Mailbag number three. I’m currently writing this in my hotel coffee shop while watching the local news on mute. Get into sports writing. It’s fun, they said.

Here are today’s three questions.

What snacks are currently in your man bag? — jb (@jbhoopsfan) September 26, 2017

So far today, it’s only 9:10 a.m., I’ve had a handful of chocolate covered almonds and a handful of Fruit Loops. I’m currently drinking an iced coffee.

I took down my bag of animal crackers yesterday. Other snacks I have in my room currently are chips and salsa, along with crackers and cheese. And as my great grandpa Fred always said, it’s never too early to sit on your couch and eat some crackers and cheese with someone who makes you really happy. Or by yourself at a San Diego hotel. Either or.

Who is winning the backup pg battle so far? — Brian Sampson (@BrianSampsonNBA) September 26, 2017

I think it’s kind of an open competition between Tyus Jones and Aaron Brooks. Thibs told us Sunday that as far as all position battles, he’ll kind of let the players work that out on the court. I would anticipate both players will get plenty of opportunities to prove themselves throughout camp and preseason.

What I will say is that I feel comfortable with both players. Jones continues to proves he’s prepared whenever he gets an opportunity, and Brooks has experience, having spent nearly a decade in the league.

How Karl going w/ the new teammates? — KAT (@KarloTowns) September 26, 2017

I’m not with the players or anything besides practice, but I know Towns and Jimmy Butler hung out a lot this summer in Los Angeles. I also know that Towns has talked to Jeff Teague about playing in the pick and roll and where Towns likes the ball. So far, so good.

Keep the questions coming, peeps.