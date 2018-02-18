Towns Shines On All-Star Stage

In his first of many All-Star games, Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns did not disappoint.

Towns, who leads the league with 51 double-doubles, notched another one on Sunday night in Los Angeles. In just 18 minutes, Towns finished with 17 points (sixth in game) and 10 rebounds (tied for first) while shooting 7-for-11 from the field and 2-for-2 from the free-throw line.

“I’m just happy to be here,” Towns said after the game. “You can’t complain about nothing. I had the best seats in the house for probably one of the best sporting events in the world.”

Close related photo gallery overlay. 1 / Share Links:





Towns’ Team Stephen fell 148-145 in one of the more competitive All-Star Games that we’ve seen in quite some time.

“I’m going to remember it,” Towns said. “It was a fun game. It was a close game. I think the fans enjoyed it a lot. It’s something I hope to be part of for many consecutive years ahead.”

Fellow Timberwolves All-Star Jimmy Butler did not play due to rest.

“This Timberwolves season is very, very important to me,” Butler said. “I’ve got to make sure I’m ready to roll when I get back there.”

You can check out Towns’ highlights from the night below.