Towns Ranks Sixth In ESPN Player Rankings

For his play from March 12 -18, Wolves center Karl-Anthony Towns ranked as ESPN’s sixth-best player.

In three games played during that stretch, Towns averaged 26.7 points, 12.3 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.3 blocks per game while shooting a scorching 63.8 percent from the field, 100 percent (5-for-5) from the 3-point line and 88.2 percent from the free-throw line.

His standout performance came in a March 13 win over the Wizards. Towns finished with 37 points, 10 rebounds, three assists, two blocks and a steal. He shot 13-for-17 from the field, 3-for-3 from the 3-point line and 8-for-8 from the free-throw line.

In his third season, Towns is averaging 20.7 points, 12.2 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 1.4 blocks per game. He’s shooting career highs of 54.9 percent from the field, 42.6 percent from the 3-point line and 85.6 percent from the free-throw line. He leads the league with 59 double-doubles.

Towns made his first All-Star Game last month.