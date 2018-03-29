Towns Joins Elite Company After Record-Breaking Performance

Seth Auger

Karl-Anthony Towns had a fairly good night yesterday, as he dropped a franchise-record 56 points. To go along with his record-breaking point total, he also hauled in 15 rebounds, becoming only the fifth player in the past 30 years to post 55+ points, and 15+ rebounds in a game.

The other players in that same category are Karl Malone, Shaquille O’Neal, Anthony Davis, and a man by the name of Michael Jordan. That is some pretty elite company for the young wolf. Towns also became the youngest player out of that group to accomplish this feat.

When Towns was asked about how he was processing being in the same company as some of the all-time greats, he explained that what he had just done hadn’t really hit him until they got back into the locker room.

“I was just worried about the final score and that we won the game. . . I didn’t realize what I truly did until we were getting undressed, Thibs did his speech, and they were collecting the jerseys, and Jamal was like ‘KAT keep your jersey’ and it hit me that I actually did what I did. That was a real cool moment. Next thing you know, I was asking for the ball, I was asking for everything.”

If I were in KAT’s shoes, first of all, they would definitely not fit, and secondly, I would be asking for everything I could get my hands on, as well. Even the stat sheet Jimmy Butler had no regard for.

As for relishing the moment? Towns immediately started thinking about playoff implications and getting the job done in Dallas.

“It was about getting the win and I was already focused as we were walking in [the locker room] about Dallas. You know, we’ve got to get to the playoffs. It’s something that bothers me every day.”

You can watch his full postgame interview here. We’ll see what kind of follow-up performance KAT has in store on Friday, as the Wolves head to Dallas to take on the Mavericks at 7:30 p.m., on Fox Sports North.