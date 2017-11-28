For Towns, He's Thankful To Be Giving On Thanksgiving

On Thanksgiving (before practice), Wolves center Karl-Anthony Towns spent his morning serving up a Thanksgiving meal to those in need at House of Charity in Minneapolis.

Along with serving up food, Towns also served up cash, donating $10,000.

“I’m glad to donate $10,000 to the House of Charity,” Towns said at the event. “With all the efforts they do with not only feeding, but housing, and (we’ve) been having great conversations with everyone so far. Cooking a little bit. It’s a great morning.”

It wasn’t just Towns representing the Timberwolves. He was there with other staff members, including Timberwolves and Lynx CEO Ethan Casson.

“It’s really about meeting these folks, feeding these folks, and just doing our small part to give back, again, on such a special day,” Casson said.

For all who participated, it was a big day. And a super meaningful one to those at the House of Charity.

“Having them com today is a great, great boost in morale for people to realize that people are really connected no matter what your stature is in the community,” House of Charity Executive Director Bert Winkel said.