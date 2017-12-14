Towns Has Monster Game In Win Over Kings

The Wolves took a double-digit lead to end the first quarter and never looked back, dethroning the Kings 119-96 at Target Center on Thursday night.

It was Minnesota’s third win in its last four games, the second at home.

After somewhat struggling against the 76ers earlier in the week, Karl-Anthony Towns bounced back in a big way, finishing with 30 points, 14 rebounds, five assists, five blocks and a steal. He shot 11-for-16 from the field and 2-for-4 from the 3-point line. Andrew Wiggins added 22 points, nine coming from the 3-point line. Jimmy Butler had a solid all-around game, finishing with 21 points, nine assists, seven rebounds, two steals and two blocks. Taj Gibson finished with 12 points, while Jeff Teague added 10 points, six assists and two steals.

George Hill led Sacramento with 16 points. Zach Randolph added 15 points and nine rebounds. Kosta Koufos led the second unit with 11 points and eight rebounds. Buddy Hield rounded things out with 10 points.

The win moves Minnesota to 17-12, fourth in the West. Sacramento falls to 9-19, 12th in the West.

Highlight Of The Game

Teague hit another buzzer beater for the Wolves to end the first half with a half-court heave to give the Wolves a 64-55 lead going into the break.

The Numbers Game

In his first game playing more than five minutes, Marcus Georges-Hunt finished with five points, one assist and one rebound in 16 minutes and 54 seconds.

The Wolves scored 30 or more points in the first three quarters.

The Kings attempted just 12 free throws, while the Wolves had 20.

Player Of The Game

Towns finished with his league-leading 23rd double-double of the season. He scored 30 points to go with 14 rebounds, five assists, five blocks and one assist.

With 30 pts, 14 rebs, 5 asts and 5 blks, @KarlTowns recorded just the 10th 30-pt, 10-reb, 5-ast, 5-blk game in the @NBA over the last decade. https://t.co/k30FXCqS95 #Twolves — Timberwolves PR (@Twolves_PR) December 15, 2017

Up Next

The Wolves remain at home to take on the Phoenix Suns at Target Center on Saturday. Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. and the team will be wearing their Statement Uniforms for the first time.