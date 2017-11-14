Towns Has Been One Of NBA's Best Prior To 22nd Birthday

Karl-Anthony Towns has plenty to look forward in his career. Most consider him the best young big man in the NBA.

Prior to his 22nd birthday (on Nov. 15), Towns will go down as one of the best to ever play the game as a youngster.

By collecting two rebounds (he actually finished with 13) in a win against the Utah Jazz on Nov. 13, Towns became the second player in NBA history to score 3,000 points and haul in 2,000 rebounds before hitting 22. The only other player is Dwight Howard.

COUNT 'EM! #AllEyesNorth @KarlTowns joins Dwight Howard as the only two players in NBA history to collect 3000+ points and 2000+ rebounds before their 22nd birthdays. pic.twitter.com/SQGK3q08dD — Timberwolves (@Timberwolves) November 14, 2017

It’s worth noting that Howard was drafted right out of high school in 2005 while Towns played his freshman year at Kentucky.

Howard entered the NBA at 18 years and 331 days, while Towns entered at 19 years 347 days.

That’s not the only stat Towns has turned heads with. Here are some other categories he’s excelled in before his 22nd birthday (via Timberwolves PR):

Most Points Scored

LeBron James - 7,067 Kevin Durant - 5,967 Carmelo Anthony - 5,405 Andrew Wiggins – 4,384 Kobe Bryant – 4,240 Dwight Howard – 4,210 Tracy McGrady – 4,187 Towns – 3,839

Most Rebounds

Howard – 3,169 Andre Drummond – 2,632 Towns – 2,011

Highest FG% (min. 1,000 FGA)

Andris Biedrins – 61.5% Shaquille O’Neal – 58.1% Drummond – 57% Andrew Bynum – 56.6% Howard – 56% Tim Duncan – 54.9% Nikola Jokic – 54.5% Towns – 54.2%

Most Games With 20+ Points

James – 202 Durant – 176 Anthony – 160 Wiggins – 116 O’Neal – 112 Towns – 102

Most Games With 30+ Points

James – 100 Durant – 75 Anthony – 45 O’Neal – 32 Towns – 27

Highest FT % - (min. 500 FTA)

Durant – 88.2% Kyrie Irving – 86% Devin Booker – 84% Chris Paul – 83.5% James Harden – 82.8% Towns – 82.7%

Most Games, 20+ Points/10+ Rebounds

O’Neal – 91 Towns – 81

Most Games, 30+Points/10+ Rebounds

O’Neal – 28 James – 27 Durant – 23 Towns – 22

Most Double-Doubles

Howard – 169 Towns – 124

Most Points Per Game (min. 100 games played)

James – 26.6 O’Neal – 25.5 Durant – 25.3 Anthony – 22.8 Towns – 21.7

Most Rebounds Per Game

O’Neal – 13.4 Howard – 11.9 Drummond – 11.8 Towns – 11.4

Most 3-Point FGs Made, Forward And Centers

Danillo Gallinari – 218 Kristaps Porzingis – 193 Rudy Gay – 186 Eddie Griffin – 154 Towns - 148

Highest True Shooting Percentage (min. 100 games played)