David Sherman/NBAE/Getty Images
Towns Has Been One Of NBA's Best Prior To 22nd Birthday
Karl-Anthony Towns has plenty to look forward in his career. Most consider him the best young big man in the NBA.
Prior to his 22nd birthday (on Nov. 15), Towns will go down as one of the best to ever play the game as a youngster.
By collecting two rebounds (he actually finished with 13) in a win against the Utah Jazz on Nov. 13, Towns became the second player in NBA history to score 3,000 points and haul in 2,000 rebounds before hitting 22. The only other player is Dwight Howard.
COUNT 'EM! #AllEyesNorth @KarlTowns joins Dwight Howard as the only two players in NBA history to collect 3000+ points and 2000+ rebounds before their 22nd birthdays. pic.twitter.com/SQGK3q08dD
— Timberwolves (@Timberwolves) November 14, 2017
It’s worth noting that Howard was drafted right out of high school in 2005 while Towns played his freshman year at Kentucky.
Howard entered the NBA at 18 years and 331 days, while Towns entered at 19 years 347 days.
That’s not the only stat Towns has turned heads with. Here are some other categories he’s excelled in before his 22nd birthday (via Timberwolves PR):
Most Points Scored
- LeBron James - 7,067
- Kevin Durant - 5,967
- Carmelo Anthony - 5,405
- Andrew Wiggins – 4,384
- Kobe Bryant – 4,240
- Dwight Howard – 4,210
- Tracy McGrady – 4,187
- Towns – 3,839
Most Rebounds
- Howard – 3,169
- Andre Drummond – 2,632
- Towns – 2,011
Highest FG% (min. 1,000 FGA)
- Andris Biedrins – 61.5%
- Shaquille O’Neal – 58.1%
- Drummond – 57%
- Andrew Bynum – 56.6%
- Howard – 56%
- Tim Duncan – 54.9%
- Nikola Jokic – 54.5%
- Towns – 54.2%
Most Games With 20+ Points
- James – 202
- Durant – 176
- Anthony – 160
- Wiggins – 116
- O’Neal – 112
- Towns – 102
Most Games With 30+ Points
- James – 100
- Durant – 75
- Anthony – 45
- O’Neal – 32
- Towns – 27
Highest FT % - (min. 500 FTA)
- Durant – 88.2%
- Kyrie Irving – 86%
- Devin Booker – 84%
- Chris Paul – 83.5%
- James Harden – 82.8%
- Towns – 82.7%
Most Games, 20+ Points/10+ Rebounds
- O’Neal – 91
- Towns – 81
Most Games, 30+Points/10+ Rebounds
- O’Neal – 28
- James – 27
- Durant – 23
- Towns – 22
Most Double-Doubles
- Howard – 169
- Towns – 124
Most Points Per Game (min. 100 games played)
- James – 26.6
- O’Neal – 25.5
- Durant – 25.3
- Anthony – 22.8
- Towns – 21.7
Most Rebounds Per Game
- O’Neal – 13.4
- Howard – 11.9
- Drummond – 11.8
- Towns – 11.4
Most 3-Point FGs Made, Forward And Centers
- Danillo Gallinari – 218
- Kristaps Porzingis – 193
- Rudy Gay – 186
- Eddie Griffin – 154
- Towns - 148
Highest True Shooting Percentage (min. 100 games played)
- Jokic – 61.1%
- Biedrins – 60.8%
- Towns – 60.8%