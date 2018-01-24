Towns Family Reacts To All-Star Announcement

On Tuesday night, it was announced that Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns made his first All-Star game.

It’s a well-deserved honor. Through 49 games this season, Towns has averaged 20 points, 12.1 rebounds and 1.6 blocks per game while the Wolves are tied for third in the West. His 41 double doubles lead the league.

While many people predicted Towns would make it, you never know until the official announcement is made.

While Towns was at a film session, his parents and girlfriend were watching the TNT live All-Star announcements, waiting for Karl’s name to be called.

Did I cry during this video? No.

Maybe.

Yes.

This is what makes basketball so awesome.

Congrats to the Towns family. We have a feeling this won’t be his last All-Star announcement.