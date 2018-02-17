Towns On Being In All-Star Game With Butler: 'It's Amazing'

The Wolves have two All-Stars for the first time since 2003-04.

Jimmy Butler and Karl-Anthony Towns are both on Team Stephen. For Butler, it’s his fourth-straight appearance. For Towns, it’s his first and he’s excited to be with his teammate in Los Angeles for the weekend.

“You not only get the chance to experience this for yourself, but with your brother and share it, it’s amazing,” Towns said Saturday. “We’re here just representing the Timberwolves as best as possible.”

In his third season, Towns is averaging 20. 2 points, 12.2 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 1.5 blocks per game while shooting career highs of 54.6 percent from the field, 42.1 percent from the 3-point line and 85.8 percent from the free-throw line. His 51 double-doubles lead the NBA.

Towns and Butler have the Wolves off to a 36-25 record, fourth in the West.

But the Wolves need to make a push in the final 21 games if they want to keep a homecourt advantage in the first-round of the playoffs.

“We need to focus on making sure we’re not complacent,” Towns said. “We need to find ways to grow as a team and get better to be the best team possible.”