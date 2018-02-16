Shahbaz Khan/Timberwolves.com

Towns And Butler Take Part In NBA All-Star Day Of Service

by Kyle Ratke

Digital Content Manager

Follow
Posted: Feb 16, 2018

Less than 15 hours after finishing their game against the Lakers in Minnesota, Karl-Anthony Towns and Jimmy Butler were out and about in the community as part of the NBA All-Star Day of Service in Los Angeles.

Both players were at Baby2Baby. Baby2Baby provides low-income children ages 0-12 years with diapers, clothing and all the basic necessities that every child deserves.

Towns was in charge of unloading a truck full of boxes of diapers, while Butler made baby bundles full of everyday essentials.

It was a fun and energetic event, with different All-Stars cycling through rotations, including Kevin Love and Kevin Durant.

It’s the start of a very fun weekend for Towns, who is in his first All-Star Game, and Butler, who made his fourth straight.

Tags

1/
Tags
Butler, Jimmy, Towns, Karl-Anthony, Timberwolves, 2018 NBA All-Star

Related Content

Butler, Jimmy

Towns, Karl-Anthony

Timberwolves