Towns And Butler Take Part In NBA All-Star Day Of Service

Less than 15 hours after finishing their game against the Lakers in Minnesota, Karl-Anthony Towns and Jimmy Butler were out and about in the community as part of the NBA All-Star Day of Service in Los Angeles.

Both players were at Baby2Baby. Baby2Baby provides low-income children ages 0-12 years with diapers, clothing and all the basic necessities that every child deserves.

Towns was in charge of unloading a truck full of boxes of diapers, while Butler made baby bundles full of everyday essentials.

“I’m not firing y’all, I’d give you a raise if I could!” - #JimmyButler having some fun with volunteers at @baby2babypic.twitter.com/c97Xq5rF5W — Timberwolves (@Timberwolves) February 16, 2018

It was a fun and energetic event, with different All-Stars cycling through rotations, including Kevin Love and Kevin Durant.

It’s the start of a very fun weekend for Towns, who is in his first All-Star Game, and Butler, who made his fourth straight.