Top Texts Jimmy Butler Received After Dishing Out His Number

New Timberwolves star Jimmy Butler boldly gave out his number during his introductory press conference Thursday at the Mall of America. And in a huge surprise (read: not a surprise at all), the basketball world texted Jimmy Buckets, hoping for a response. Here are some of the best text messages brought to our attention.

@JimmyButler hey bro feel free to reply whenever you feel the need. pic.twitter.com/DyVTkbV1Go — Tyler got the sauce (@tylercastillo32) June 29, 2017

Jimmy Butler gave out his number this morning so I had to throw him in the pickup group chat pic.twitter.com/e26ezM9By2 — Danny Botti (@dannybotti) June 29, 2017

Trying to get @JimmyButler on the show today. pic.twitter.com/LxwcYd0apK — Joey Jenkins (@JoeyESPNBoise) June 29, 2017

I texted Jimmy Butler pic.twitter.com/IV7pmnStOK — Josh Waidley (@MrSnugglePuggle) June 29, 2017

Ey @JimmyButler, let me know soon. M trying to make reservations #sushi pic.twitter.com/DjfMdp4aJw — Arbi Zare (@ArbiZare) June 29, 2017

@JimmyButler Hey buddy, can you turn your phone back on or something so we can talk? pic.twitter.com/d7p5bysqnz — Luke Klein (@deKLEINed14) June 29, 2017

Did we just become best friends? pic.twitter.com/MBXHkOPhR7 — Jordan Henry (@Jor_Henry) June 29, 2017

@JimmyButler out here using his phone to silence the haters. I'd rather send the dude some encouragement. pic.twitter.com/OAj8Y9mwMS — Josh Walker (@iamjoshwalker) June 29, 2017