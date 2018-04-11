Timberwolves vs. Nuggets Ticket Update

Minneapolis-St. Paul – The Minnesota Timberwolves reported that as of 10 a.m. this morning, an extremely limited supply from the team’s ticket inventory remains for tonight’s game against the Denver Nuggets at Target Center. Game time is set for 7 p.m.



Despite being nearly absent of team inventory, fans still have the option of purchasing re-sale tickets throughout the arena in addition to viewing the limited remaining team inventory on www.timberwolves.com.



The Timberwolves recently launched a blended marketplace for all ticket purchases, which allows fans to see inventory being resold by fans and available team inventory in one place. The technology, AXS Fansight, is also the first in the ticketing industry to allow the purchase of primary and resale seats in one singular transaction, allowing fans to construct their own seat groups and combinations.



Heading into tonight’s game, the Timberwolves have sold out 15 games this season. A sellout tonight would make for the most sold out games in a season at Target Center since 1991-92.



With tonight’s capacity crowd, fans are being encouraged to arrive early. Public doors will open at 5:30 pm.



The winner of tonight’s matchup will secure the final spot in the 2018 NBA Playoffs, which begin this weekend. With a victory over the Nuggets, the Wolves will have an opportunity to finish anywhere between the sixth seed and the eighth seed, depending on the outcome of other league games on Wednesday night.