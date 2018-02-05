Timberwolves Take In Super Bowl

With Super Bowl 52 being in Minnesota, and the Timberwolves having an off day, it was a chance for some players to go to the game as fans, something they rarely get to do.

Here’s a rundown of the Wolves at the Super Bowl.

Karl-Anthony Towns

Towns went to the game. He’s an Eagles fan.

While we love Karl a whole lot, let’s move along.

A post shared by Karl-Anthony Towns (@karltowns) on Feb 5, 2018 at 5:12pm PST

Jimmy Butler

Some people go to the Super Bowl to cheer and yell.

Some people go to wear awesome jackets and play dominoes with teammate Aaron Brooks.

Jimmy Butler is cooler than us all, and by all accounts, a very good dominoes player.

RT BleacherReport: Jimmy Butler's playing dominoes at the #SuperBowl (via itsjusme_/Instagram) pic.twitter.com/DfNENooTJb — Steven Candelaria (@StevoCandelaria) February 5, 2018

Nemanja Bjelica

Nemanja Bjelica’s status here makes it look like he had fun and he’s thankful that Butler brought him with. But whoever took this picture should be afraid because Bjelica does not look happy at all.

Jamal Crawford

Jamal Crawford took his son to the Super Bowl. That’s a pretty solid father-son moment.

Cole Aldrich

Cole and his wife Britt win best-dressed at Super Bowl.

Team Timberlake @brittaldrich45 A post shared by Cole Aldrich (@colea45) on Feb 4, 2018 at 3:26pm PST

Shabazz Muhammad

As a guy who knows a lot about stiff arms, this is a 9.3/10.