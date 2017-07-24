Timberwolves Statement on Flash Seats Lawsuit Settlement

Minneapolis/St. Paul – The Minnesota Timberwolves today issued the following statement regarding today’s Flash Seats lawsuit settlement:

“The Timberwolves and a class of season ticket members have reached a resolution of litigation filed by two season ticket members concerning implementation of the Flash Seats ticketing platform during the 2015-16 season. Under the terms of the settlement, the Timberwolves will grant all season ticket members of record as of August 6, 2015, the right to select a total of six free upper bowl tickets within a group of 10 games from the first half of the 2017-18 regular season in addition to a complimentary tour of the team’s newly renovated home arena.

“While the team denied any wrongdoing or liability, as we enter this New Era of Timberwolves basketball, both parties felt strongly that it was important to resolve a two-season old dispute and focus on the future. Fan safety remains the Team’s top priority and the Team believes its digital Flash Seats platform helps prevent fraud while also providing the most secure form of entry with the rights to each ticket linked to an individual’s identification.

“The Timberwolves are thankful to have this matter resolved, and will have no further comment on this issue.”