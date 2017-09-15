Timberwolves Sign Shabazz Muhammad

Minneapolis/St. Paul – The Minnesota Timberwolves today announced the team has signed forward Shabazz Muhammad. Per team policy, terms of the agreement were not released.

Muhammad, 24, averaged 9.9 points on 48.2% shooting in 19.4 minutes per game over 78 contests (one start) with the Timberwolves last season, including averaging 11.6 points on 50.3% shooting (36.0% from three-point range) over his final 52 appearances. He scored a season-high 24 points and grabbed a career-best 11 rebounds on Apr. 4 at Golden State, his second career double-double and one of eight 20+ point efforts last season.

Over his four-year career in Minnesota, Muhammad has averaged 9.7 points on 47.6% shooting and 3.0 rebounds in 18.5 minutes per game over 235 games. Muhammad recorded his 23rd career game of 20+ points off the bench April 12, 2017 at Houston, surpassing Sam Mitchell (22) for the most such games in franchise history.