Timberwolves Sign Marcus Georges-Hunt

Minneapolis/St. Paul – The Minnesota Timberwolves today announced the team has signed guard Marcus Georges-Hunt. Per team policy, terms of the agreement were not released.

Georges-Hunt, 23, spent most of this past season with the Maine Red Claws in the NBA G League, averaging 15.8 points, 6.2 rebounds and 4.5 assists in 36.4 minutes over 45 games. He shot 46.2 percent from the field, including 39.2 percent from three-point range, and was named to the All-NBA G League Third Team. The 6-6 guard signed a 10-day contract with the Miami Heat on Feb. 8, 2017 but did not appear in a game. Georges-Hunt signed with the Orlando Magic on April 3, 2017 and averaged 2.8 points and 1.8 rebounds in 9.6 minutes over five games.

Georges-Hunt played four seasons at Georgia Tech, averaging 13.3 points, 4.5 rebounds and 2.2 assists in 130 games (129 starts). As a senior in 2015-16, he averaged 16.7 points and 3.3 assists in 36 games and was named All-ACC second team by the ACC coaches.