Timberwolves Sign Anthony Brown to Two-Way Contract

Minneapolis/St. Paul – The Minnesota Timberwolves announced the team has signed forward Anthony Brown to a two-way contract. Per team policy, terms of the agreement were not released.

Brown, 24, spent most of this past season with the Erie BayHawks in the NBA G League, averaging 20.3 points and 5.4 rebounds in 37.7 minutes over 24 games. He signed with the New Orleans Pelicans on November 21, appearing in nine games and averaging 3.9 points and 2.5 rebounds before being waived on December 9. He was signed to a 10-day contract by Orlando on January 22, averaging 4.5 points and 3.5 rebounds in two games.

Originally selected by the Los Angeles Lakers in the second round (34th pick) of the 2015 NBA Draft, Brown appeared in 29 games as a rookie, averaging 4.0 points and 2.4 rebounds in 20.7 minutes per game. A Stanford graduate, Brown was named the Pac-12 Most Improved Player in 2013-14, helping lead Stanford to its first Sweet 16 appearance since 2008.

Two-way contracts were added to the NBA’s Collective Bargaining Agreement and will go into effect prior to the 2017-18 season, allowing teams to sign two players to two-way contracts in addition to the 15-man regular-season roster. Players signed to a two-way contact can accrue no more than 45 days of service with their respective NBA club during the regular season and will spend the remainder of their time with the team’s NBA G League affiliate, the Iowa Wolves. Brown is the first Timberwolves player to sign a two-way contract.