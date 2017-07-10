Timberwolves Sign All-Star Guard Jeff Teague

Minneapolis/St. Paul – The Minnesota Timberwolves today announced the team has signed guard Jeff Teague. Per team policy, terms of the agreement were not released.

Teague, 29, played in all 82 regular season games for Indiana this past season, averaging 15.3 points and a career-best 7.8 assists per contest while shooting 44.2% from the floor, including a 35.7% mark from beyond the arc. Teague enjoyed perhaps his best season in 2014-15 with Atlanta when he averaged 15.9 points on 46.0% shooting, 7.0 assists and 1.7 steals in 30.5 minutes per game en route to being named an Eastern Conference All-Star for the first time in his career.

The 6-2 guard owns career averages of 12.6 points and 5.5 assists in 600 games (465 starts) over eight seasons with the Hawks and Pacers. Teague is a career 35.5% shooter from beyond the arc, including connecting on a career-high 40.0% mark in 2015-16. He has appeared in 393 of a possible 410 contests over the last five years and played in at least 79 contests in four of the last five seasons. Last season Teague became the first Pacers player to play in all 82 regular season games since 2007-08.

Originally selected with the 19th overall pick by the Hawks in the 2009 NBA Draft, Teague has lead his teams to the NBA Playoffs in each of his eight NBA seasons, averaging 13.5 points and 4.8 assists in 66 postseason contests. The Indianapolis, Indiana, native averaged 17.0 points and 6.3 assists in four postseason games with the Pacers just a season ago.