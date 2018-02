Minneapolis/St. Paul – The Minnesota Timberwolves announced they recalled Justin Patton from the Iowa Wolves, the team’s NBA G League affiliate.

The 16th overall pick in this past season’s NBA Draft, Patton was assigned to Iowa on Dec. 27. He has appeared in 25 games with Iowa this season, averaging 11.9 points on 51.5% shooting, 5.0 rebounds and 1.4 blocks in 20.1 minutes per game.