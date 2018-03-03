Timberwolves Reassign Justin Patton to NBA G League Affiliate Iowa Wolves

Minneapolis/St. Paul – The Minnesota Timberwolves announced they have reassigned Justin Patton to the Iowa Wolves, the team’s NBA G League affiliate. Patton was recalled from Iowa on Friday, March 2.

The 16th overall pick in the 2017 NBA Draft, Patton has appeared in 28 games (18 starts) for Iowa, averaging 12.4 points on 49.8% shooting, 5.0 rebounds and 1.4 blocks in 21.1 minutes per game. Patton has yet to appear in a game for the Timberwolves this season.