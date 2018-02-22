Timberwolves Reassign Justin Patton to NBA G League Affiliate Iowa Wolves

Minneapolis/St. Paul – The Minnesota Timberwolves to announced they have reassigned Justin Patton to the Iowa Wolves, the team’s NBA G League affiliate. Patton was recalled by the Timberwolves on Feb. 12. He did not appear in any games.

The 16th overall pick in this past season’s NBA Draft, Patton has appeared in 25 games with Iowa this season, averaging 11.9 points on 51.7% shooting, 5.0 rebounds and 1.4 blocks in 20.1 minutes per game.