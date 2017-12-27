Timberwolves Reassign Justin Patton to NBA G League Affiliate Iowa Wolves

Minneapolis/St. Paul – The Minnesota Timberwolves today announced they have reassigned Justin Patton to the Iowa Wolves, the team’s NBA G League affiliate. Patton was recalled by the Timberwolves on Dec. 24. He did not appear in any games.

The 16th overall pick in this past season’s NBA Draft, Patton was initially assigned to Iowa on Dec. 3. He has appeared in six games for the Wolves, averaging 9.5 points on 48.9% shooting, 5.3 rebounds and 1.3 blocks in 17.5 minutes per game.