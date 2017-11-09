Timberwolves Radio Network Features Largest Affiliate Number in Past Decade

Minneapolis-St. Paul – The Minnesota Timberwolves radio affiliate growth around the Upper Midwest continues to mirror the increased popularity of the team, as the organization is proud to welcome a total of 30 stations to the Timberwolves Radio Network for the 2017-18 season. Included in that number is the flagship station and broadcast partner 830 WCCO-AM. The total of 30 network stations is the organization’s highest number in the past decade.

As the radio home of Timberwolves basketball, WCCO-AM will broadcast all 82 regular season games this season. Alan Horton is in his 11th season as the Wolves play-by-play announcer, the longest tenure of any lead play-by-play announcer for the team. He will again team up with studio host and executive producer John Focke to produce the 30-minute pre- and post-game shows for every game.

Timberwolves games will be distributed to affiliates in Minnesota, North Dakota and South Dakota through Learfield Communications, the team’s radio network provider. Along with broadcasting Timberwolves games, these local affiliates have access to ancillary programming, including the team’s daily update known as Wolves Minute as well as practice and post-game sound. In addition, over half (16) of the markets are scheduled to participate in complimentary weekly talk segments with Timberwolves Radio Network staff.

A full list of Timberwolves Radio Network affiliates in the Upper Midwest are below and can be viewed here. Check local listings for program timing information.