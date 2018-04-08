Timberwolves Playoff Tickets for Potential First-Round Matchups Available Monday at Noon

Minneapolis-St. Paul –

The Minnesota Timberwolves have announced that tickets for their potential first-round NBA playoff games at Target Center will go on-sale beginning Monday at noon . To purchase, fans can visit

or call 612-673-1234.

Tickets are being sold for just the potential first-round playoff series games at this time. Tickets can be purchased for any of the potential home games in the series. Prices start at $25 per seat. Fans who purchase tickets to games that are not played will be issued refunds for those unused tickets within 30 days of the end of the season.

The Timberwolves are currently the eighth seed in the Western Conference, with two games remaining in the regular season. On Monday night, the Wolves welcome the Memphis Grizzlies to Target Center and on Wednesday evening, the team will conclude the regular season by hosting the current ninth-seed Denver Nuggets. Both games tip-off at 7 p.m.

Four teams are competing for the five open spots in the Western Conference, all within just one game of each other, in one of the most competitive NBA playoff races in recent history.

The Timberwolves could clinch a playoff spot as early as Monday evening if all three of the following occurs: a win over Memphis, a San Antonio win over Sacramento ( 7:30 p.m. CT ) and a Portland win over Denver ( 8 p.m. CT ).

Tickets to the team’s remaining home regular season games against Memphis on Monday and Denver on Wednesday can be purchased by visiting www.timberwolves.comor by calling 612-673-1234.