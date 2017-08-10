Timberwolves To Play Lakers In Los Angeles On Christmas Day

The NBA announced Thursday afternoon that the Timberwolves will be playing in their second-consecutive Christmas Day game.

The Wolves will travel to Los Angeles to play the Lakers in a 9:30 p.m. CT tipoff at the STAPLES Center. The game will air on TNT.

Last season, the Wolves played on Christmas in Oklahoma City against the Thunder.

The league also announced Minnesota will open the season on Wednesday, Oct. 18 on the road against the San Antonio Spurs. That game will be nationally televised on ESPN at 8:30 p.m. CT.

The national exposure for the Wolves isn’t a surprise considering the addition of Jimmy Butler, Jeff Teague, Jamal Crawford and Taj Gibson to the already talented duo of Andrew Wiggins and Karl-Anthony Towns.