Timberwolves To Pick 20th In 2018 NBA Draft

It was announced on Friday that the Wolves will pick 20th in the 2018 NBA Draft.

While Minnesota doesn’t have its first-round pick (traded to Atlanta), it does have Oklahoma City’s (via Utah in the Ricky Rubio trade).

On Friday, a tiebreaker was broken between Oklahoma, Indiana, New Orleans and Utah.

The Wolves will also pick 48th in the second round.

The draft is set for Thursday, June 21 at Barclays Center in Brooklyn.