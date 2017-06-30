Timberwolves & Lynx CEO Ethan Casson Named to YMCA of the Greater Twin Cities Board of Directors

Minneapolis-St. Paul – The YMCA of the Greater Twin Cities (YGTC), a leading nonprofit dedicated to strengthening communities through youth development, healthy living and social responsibility, announced Timberwolves & Lynx CEO Ethan Casson’s appointment to the board of directors.



“I am grateful for the opportunity to join the board of directors and to be able to help positively impact the mission of the YMCA here in the Twin Cities,” said Timberwolves & Lynx CEO Ethan Casson. “The organization’s areas of focus on youth development, healthy living and social responsibility are very complementary of what we do at the Timberwolves & Lynx, and I hope to be able to provide business insights to further their cause.”



Casson will serve a three-year term as a board director the class of 2020.

The announcement is the latest in a series of announcements tied to the new era of Timberwolves basketball. With new leadership on the court and in the boardroom, the franchise is poised for more significant changes in the coming months towards being champions on the court, having world-class facilities and staff, and growing the game of basketball. Target Center’s renovation project, complete with new premium spaces, seating and concourse improvements, will hit the finish line in time for the beginning of the 2017-18 season. There are several exciting announcements slated for the very near future, including additional news on continued improvement in the areas of technology, enhanced community involvement, the new jersey design, and additional partners and upgrades to amplify business operations and improve the fan experience and fan engagement. The franchise will also enter its first season with the NBA G League’s Iowa Wolves for the 2017-18 season.

About the YMCA of the Greater Twin Cities

The YMCA of the Greater Twin Cities is a leading nonprofit dedicated to strengthening communities through youth development, healthy living and social responsibility. Established 161 years ago, the Ys provide life-strengthening services across 12 counties of the greater Twin Cities metro region and western Wisconsin communities. The 28 Y locations and program sites, seven overnight camps, 10 day camps, and more than 90 child care sites engage more than 350,000 men, women and children of all ages, incomes and backgrounds. To learn more about the Y’s mission and work, visit www.ymcamn.org .