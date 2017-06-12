Timberwolves & Lynx CEO Ethan Casson Named to Positive Coaching Alliance National Advisory Board

Minneapolis-St. Paul – The Minnesota Timberwolves & Lynx announced CEO Ethan Casson’s appointment to Positive Coaching Alliance’s National Advisory Board. PCA’s National Advisory Board is an all-volunteer group, whose primary role is to dispense advice for the organization’s workshop and online course curriculum, books and free resources. This Advisory Board also helps make connections to key individuals as PCA grows beyond its current 17 Chapters, including the local PCA-Minnesota Chapter.

“I am honored to work with such a prestigious organization that is doing great work and positively impacting young athletes,” said Timberwolves & Lynx CEO Ethan Casson. “I hope my experience will prove valuable in helping continue PCA’s growth and help further the reach of their resources.”

The board comprises current and former pro, college and Olympic coaches and athletes including Lynx Head Coach Cheryl Reeve; world-class researchers and authors on sports and educational psychology; and academic, business and organizational leaders.

"I'm excited that Ethan has joined the PCA National Advisory Board," said PCA Founder and CEO Jim Thompson. "His deep experience in two different professional sports and his demonstrated commitment to the larger community will be very helpful as PCA works to transform youth sports to develop Better Athletes, Better People."

About Positive Coaching Alliance

Positive Coaching Alliance (PCA) is a national non-profit that develops better athletes, better people through resources for youth and high school sports coaches, parents, administrators and student-athletes. In addition to 1,500+ free audio-video and printable tips and tools at www.PCADevZone.org, PCA has partnered with roughly 3,500 schools and youth sports organizations nationwide to deliver live group workshops, online courses and books by PCA Founder Jim Thompson that help those involved in youth and high school sports create a positive, character-building youth sports culture.