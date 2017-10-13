Timberwolves Launch New App Creating a Remote Control for the Fan Experience

Minneapolis-St. Paul – The Minnesota Timberwolves launched their new team app ahead of the team’s Home Opener on Friday, October 20. The app provides fans a unified experience where they can access team content, arena information and ticketing, all in one place.

You can view the full microsite dedicated to the app here.

Fans returning to the newly renovated Target Center will be able to use the app to:

Navigate concessions

Find nearest parking

Determine best entrance for specific seat locations

Access ticketing platform to manage tickets or scan individual barcode to enter the arena

Team content will continue to include news, standings, current roster and season stats, with the new addition of displaying live game stats alongside the up-to-the-minute score.

The app is now available for download on iTunes and Google Play.

The app was launched with previously announced partner VenueNext, an industry leader who currently works with some of the biggest brands in sports and entertainment, including Yankees Stadium, Levi’s Stadium, AT&T Stadium, Amway Center, Churchill Downs and the new U.S. Bank Stadium.

About VenueNext:

VenueNext is a technology platform company on a mission to transform the way guests experience a venue with their smartphone. VenueNext’s platform ties together operational systems in a venue and creates customized mobile apps for visitors to access services that make their visit more convenient and enjoyable. The platform also generates valuable data that provide venue owners real-time insights to make data-driven business decisions. VenueNext powers many of today’s top Sports Venues in the NFL, NBA, MLB, NHL and Horseracing. The company also powers venues in the Hospitality and Healthcare markets. Founded in 2013, VenueNext is backed by Aurum Partners LLC, Causeway Media Partners, Live Nation Entertainment, Compass Group Plc, Legends Hospitality and others. VenueNext has offices in Silicon Valley, San Francisco and New York. VenueNext received the 2016 Gartner Data & Analytics Excellence Award for “Best Use of Data in a Product or Service”, was named one of the top ten “Most Innovative Companies in Sports” by Fast Company in 2015, and is the recipient of a 2015 Edison Award for Innovation.