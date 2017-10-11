Timberwolves Kick Off Two Weeks to Tip with Daily Celebrations Leading Up to Home Opener

Minneapolis-St. Paul – The Minnesota Timberwolves kicked off their annual Two Weeks to Tip, a two-week stretch with daily celebrations counting down to the team’s Home Opener on Friday, October 20 against the Utah Jazz.



The Two Weeks to Tip will include events, social giveaways and other surprises. Today begins with a Fan Art Friday on social media, where fans can submit their best piece of art inspired by the team for a chance to win prizes. Additional activities will be announced daily, so fans are encouraged to follow along the Timberwolves social media accounts for more information.



The Timberwolves season opener is on Wednesday, October 18 on the road against San Antonio at 8:30 p.m. CT, and to celebrate, the team will host a watch party at Kieran’s that will be open to the public.