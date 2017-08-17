Timberwolves Home Opener Tickets On Sale

Minneapolis-St. Paul – Tickets for the Minnesota Timberwolves 2017-18 regular season Home Opener on Friday, October 20 are on sale this morning at 10 am. Fans can obtain tickets for the game against the Utah Jazz by visiting www.timberwolves.com or by calling (612) 673-1234.



The game will mark the first public event at the newly remodeled Target Center.



Information on single-game tickets for all other home games on the recently announced 2017-18 Timberwolves regular season schedule will be announced at a later date.