David Sherman/NBAE/Getty Images
Timberwolves Holiday Pack On-Sale
Minneapolis-St. Paul – The Minnesota Timberwolves have introduced a Holiday Pack that includes five premier matchups. Games included in the Holiday Pack are:
- Monday, January 1vs. Los Angeles Lakers
- Monday, January 8 vs. Cleveland Cavaliers
- Saturday, January 20 vs. Toronto Raptors
- Tuesday, February 13 vs. Houston Rockets
- Saturday, February 24 vs. Chicago Bulls
Fans who take advantage of this offer will also receive a complimentary Timberwolves hat from New Era, a 15% off voucher good for redemption at the Timberwolves Team Store and priority access to secure postseason tickets before they go on sale to the general public.
To purchase, visit www.timberwolves.com/holiday or call 612-673-1234.