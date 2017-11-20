Timberwolves Holiday Pack On-Sale

Minneapolis-St. Paul – The Minnesota Timberwolves have introduced a Holiday Pack that includes five premier matchups. Games included in the Holiday Pack are:

Monday, January 1vs. Los Angeles Lakers

Monday, January 8 vs. Cleveland Cavaliers

Saturday, January 20 vs. Toronto Raptors

Tuesday, February 13 vs. Houston Rockets

Saturday, February 24 vs. Chicago Bulls

Fans who take advantage of this offer will also receive a complimentary Timberwolves hat from New Era, a 15% off voucher good for redemption at the Timberwolves Team Store and priority access to secure postseason tickets before they go on sale to the general public.

To purchase, visit www.timberwolves.com/holiday or call 612-673-1234.