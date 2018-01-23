Timberwolves To Hold ‘Flip Saunders Night’ on February 15

Minneapolis-St. Paul – The Minnesota Timberwolves have announced plans for “Flip Saunders Night” at Target Center on Thursday, February 15. The Wolves will host the Los Angeles Lakers, with tip slated for 8 pm Central.

The centerpiece of the evening will be the unveiling of a permanent banner in Target Center to honor the memory of Flip. Other elements will include a donation by the Timberwolves Fast Break Foundation to the Flip Saunders Legacy Fund. Additionally, all fans in attendance will receive a Flip Saunders commemorative coin. One of Flip’s trademarks during his tenure with the Wolves was to create a new team coin each season for players and front office staff, then randomly give them to people he would encounter as a way to include fans on that season’s journey.

“Minnesota has always been our family’s home”, said Debbie Saunders, widow of Flip Saunders. “Flip not only had a passion for the Timberwolves but for basketball in the State of Minnesota. We are incredibly grateful to the Timberwolves for memorializing Flip in such a moving way and having his memory live on inside Target Center forever.”

“Flip meant so much to our organization as a coach, but he meant so much more to all of us as a friend,” said Timberwolves owner Glen Taylor. “His impact on our organization and what he meant to the Minnesota basketball community is something that will always be with us. It is appropriate that we honor the man who meant so much to us with of a banner in our home arena that will forever fortify his memory.”

Saunders compiled an overall record of 427-392 (.521) in 12 seasons covering two different stints with the organization. From 1995-2005, he guided the Timberwolves to eight consecutive playoff appearances, highlighted by an appearance in the 2004 NBA Western Conference Finals. Upon his return in 2013, Saunders assumed the role of President of Basketball Operations. Prior to the 2014-15 season, Saunders added the duties of head coach to his responsibilities. In addition to the Timberwolves, Saunders was head coach of the Detroit Pistons (2005-2008), guiding them to three straight appearances in the NBA Eastern Conference Finals. Saunders also was the head coach of the Washington Wizards (2009-2011) prior to his return to Minnesota.

More detailed information on plans for the evening that will be released at a future date. For tickets to the Thursday, February 15 game and all other Timberwolves home games at Target Center, please log on to www.timberwolves.com/tickets.