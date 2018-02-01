Timberwolves Gameday Information - In-Seat Delivery Service

If this is your first game at Target Center, pick up your First Game Certificate in the Kid Zone located outside of Section 220.

Entry into Target Center

Skyway Level Entrance

Accessible from the adjoining skyways in the ABC Ramps or Mayo Clinic Square and via escalators from the Life Time Lobby on First Avenue.

100 Level Entrance (NEW)

Accessible from the Skyway near Ramp A and Hawthorne Ramps



This new entrance connects directly into the 100 Level concourse.

NEW In-Seat Delivery Service Prior to this season we launched the new Timberwolves Mobile App offering new opportunities to enhance your game night experience. As an extension of the App, we are excited to welcome a new offering available to you on game nights. Your season ticket location will now have access to in-seat service via the Timberwolves Mobile App. Take advantage of this new offering by following the below steps. When you arrive to your seat at the game, open the Timberwolves App Under the Arena tab select Food & Beverage followed by In-seat Beverage Service Enter in your seat location followed by In-Seat Delivery From there select the items that you would like to purchase to add to your cart Once you have placed all of your items into the cart, select the bar on the bottom for Proceed to Cart Complete the fields and then select Buy Once you have selected Buy you will receive a notification when your order is on its way After the item has been delivered to you, your credit card or court cash will be redeemed and you will receive a receipt to your email. Please let us know if you need any help accessing the in-seat service within the Timberwolves App. Still need to download the Timberwolves App? Download on the AppStore Download on Google Play

ADA Entry

Drop off is located off of First Avenue in front of Target Center.

Target Center has a no re-entry policy. Once you leave the building during an event, you will not be permitted to return.

What Can I Bring?

Fans are prohibited from bringing backpacks, briefcases or duffle bags into the arena. Weapons (including pocket knives), computers or laptops are also prohibited. Please see Target Center's security policy for additional information.

Important Information Regarding "Seat Jumping"

We want to make you aware that we continue address some enhancements to improve your experience at every game. The changes are based on feedback that we are receiving from members through our postgame surveys done after each home game.

We appreicate your feedback when you witness what we call “seat jumping." We are training staff to attempt to make sure fans are sitting in their correct area.

In an attempt to solve to this concern, we would ask for your patience. Thank you for helping making Target Center one of the best home-court advantages in the NBA.

NBA Fan Code Of Conduct

The NBA is committed to creating a safe and entertaining in-game experience for everyone involved with our game. Fans (like you) with seats in close proximity to the playing court bear a heightened responsibility to ensure that your conduct meets the NBA’s safety, security, and fan code of conduct guidelines. We encourage all fans to enjoy the excitement of our game and to cheer for our players and teams in a respectful way.

Fans who act inappropriately will not be tolerated and may be subject to ejection from the game and/or cancellation of the ticket holder's account. Examples of such inappropriate conduct include, but are not limited to: verbally instigating any player, coach, referee, fan, or any other person involved in our game; making any physical contact or attempting to make such contact with any player, coach, referee, fan or any other person involved in our game; using any obscene gestures; unreasonably interrupting the game; and a general display of inappropriate or abusive behavior.

Thank you for supporting the NBA and for helping to make our game safe and entertaining.