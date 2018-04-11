Timberwolves Game To Broadcast on Fox Sports North Plus

Wednesday night’s Wolves and Nuggets game, which is essentially a one-game playoff game, will air on Fox Sports North Plus and 830 WCCO.

Note the plus and not regular Fox Sports North. With the Minnesota Wild in Game 1 of the playoffs against the Jets in Winnipeg, their game will air on Fox Sports North.

The Twins already wrapped up a win on the network earlier today thanks to a Max Kepler walk-off homerun. Go Wild, and obviously, go Wolves.

Busy night, and hopefully a successful night, for Minnesota sports.