Timberwolves FastBreak Foundation & FOX Sports North Team Up to Host Broadcast Auction on Jan. 29

Minneapolis-St. Paul – The Minnesota Timberwolves FastBreak Foundation and FOX Sports North are partnering to hold their 5th annual broadcast auction benefiting the foundation, which supports organizations that make our community a better place to live work and play. On Monday, Jan. 29, fans will have the opportunity to bid on one-of-a-kind experiences throughout the Wolves at Atlanta telecast on FOX Sports North.

Throughout the evening on the FOX Sports North telecast, there will be various segments highlighting the work in the community done by the Timberwolves FastBreak Foundation. The segments include features on the team’s New Era. New Courts program, the foundation’s grant program, holiday shopping, the foundation’s book mobile program and Timberwolves forward/center Karl-Anthony Towns’ Thanksgiving charity event.

Bidding begins at 6:00 p.m. with the start of the “Wolves Live” pregame show on FOX Sports North and will close at the conclusion of the game. Bid updates and auction item details will be available on www.timberwolves.com/auction and throughout the telecast of the Wolves game, which tips shortly after 6:30 p.m.

Items up for bid include:

Ultimate Fan Package – Two packages are available for an exclusive fan experience for four on Sunday, February 11th vs. Sacramento. Enjoy access to courtside pre-game warm ups, a meet-and-greet with select players or coaches, a tour of the Timberwolves team facilities, enjoy a pre-game meal at the Lexus Courtside Club, tickets just rows from the action on the court, a tour of the TV production truck with a meet-and-greet with FOX Sports North announcers Dave Benz and Jim Petersen and one autographed Wolves game jersey.