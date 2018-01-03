Timberwolves CEO Selected for Leadership Role on Newly Formed NBA Committee

Minneapolis-St. Paul – Minnesota Timberwolves CEO Ethan Casson was recently chosen by NBA executives to serve on a newly formed Business and Basketball Committee.

The 12-member committee consists of six team presidents and CEOs, and six general managers that best represent the interests of fans and the game itself. The representatives were tapped to study new growth opportunities within the league and to create new initiatives that intersect cultivating the league’s business development and continuing to grow the game of basketball.

“I’m honored to serve on this committee and to help drive new initiatives for the NBA,” said Timberwolves & Lynx CEO Ethan Casson. “This league is at the forefront of innovation in professional sports, and this new forum for the business and basketball operations to collaborate is a great way to ensure new ideas are furthering everyone’s interests.”

The committee will be directed by NBA President, Team Marketing & Business Operations and Chief Innovation Officer Amy Brooks and President of League Operations Byron Spruell.

“Ethan’s ability to create significant revenue opportunities for world-class sports teams, combined with his passion for the NBA, make him a valuable asset for this committee,” said Brooks. “We look forward to tapping into his knowledge and innovative ideas to continue to grow the game.”

The group recently had its initial meeting and promise regular dialogue around topics that will promote both the short-term and long-term objectives of the league.