Timberwolves Announce MGM Resorts NBA Summer League 2017 in Las Vegas Roster

Minneapolis/St. Paul – The Minnesota Timberwolves announced the team's roster for the MGM Resorts NBA Summer League 2017 in Las Vegas. The Wolves open their summer league slate with a contest against the Toronto Raptors on July 8 at the Thomas & Mack Center. The game will be broadcast on NBA TV.

Assistant Coach Ryan Saunders will handle head coaching responsibilities of the squad.

From July 7-17, a record 24 NBA teams will participate in the 11-day, 67-game league which culminates in a tournament-style format to crown the MGM Resorts NBA Summer League Champion. Teams will compete in three preliminary games beginning on July 7 before being seeded in a tournament that leads to the Championship Game on July 17. Each team will play at least five games in Las Vegas.

This summer marks the 11th MGM Resorts NBA Summer League in Las Vegas appearance for the Wolves (2006-10, 2012-17) where they are 25-30 all-time. A year ago the Wolves went 4-4 in Summer League play, including rattling off four tournament wins in five days to reach the Title Game. Wolves guard Tyus Jones took home Most Valuable Player honors after averaging 19.4 points on 45.7 percent shooting to go with 6.3 assists, 4.0 rebounds and 1.3 steals in seven contests.

ESPN will present all 67 games from Las Vegas across ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU and the ESPN App, including 35 on its linear television channels. NBA TV will air 28 games, starting with the league’s opener on July 7, when the Toronto Raptors meet the New Orleans Pelicans at 6 p.m. ET. In total, 63 games from Las Vegas will air across ESPN and NBA TV’s linear channels – a Summer League record.

Tickets for MGM Resorts NBA Summer League 2017 are on sale now. Fans can purchase tickets by visiting NBATickets.com.