Timberwolves Announce Coaching Staff Additions

Minneapolis/St. Paul – The Minnesota Timberwolves announced additions to the team’s coaching staff for the 2017-18 season, naming Larry Greer as Advance Scout, John Lucas III as Player Development Coach, Steve Molina as Video Assistant and promoting Sam Newman-Beck to Coaching Associate/Video Scouting Director.

Greer joins Minnesota’s staff as Advance Scout after spending two seasons as the Advance Scout for the Oklahoma City Thunder. He began his NBA career in Houston, serving as an Advance Scout for two seasons under Jeff Van Gundy (2005-07). Greer worked for Portland from 2007-12, serving as an advance scout for five seasons before working as an assistant coach on Nate McMillan’s staff during the 2011-12 season. His coaching background also involves 17 seasons as an Assistant Coach in the college ranks with stops at Arizona State University (2012-15), Boston University (1994-2003), Brandeis University (1989-92) and Wright State University (2003-05).

Lucas III begins his first season as Player Development Coach after an NBA career that featured stops in Chicago, Detroit, Houston, Minnesota, Oklahoma City, Toronto and Utah. He appeared in 242 games over his nine-year career and averaged 4.7 points and 1.5 assists in 12.1 minutes per game. Lucas played under Coach Thibodeau for two seasons in both Chicago (2010-12) and Houston (2005-07).

Molina joins the Timberwolves after spending two seasons as a Video/Basketball Operations Intern with the Detroit Pistons. Prior to joining the Pistons, Molina interned with the Philadelphia 76ers. A graduate from Marquette University, Molina was a student manager during his four years in Milwaukee.

Newman-Beck is entering his eighth season with the Timberwolves, ninth in the NBA and his first as Coaching Associate/Video Scouting Director. Most recently, Newman-Beck served as Head Video Coordinator for the past two seasons. Before joining the Timberwolves in 2010-11, Newman-Beck worked alongside Coach Thibodeau with the Boston Celtics, serving as a video intern during the team’s 2009-10 run to the NBA Finals.