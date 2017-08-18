Timberwolves Announce 2017 Preseason Schedule

Minneapolis/St. Paul – The Wolves will play three exhibition contests, including participating in two games as part of the previously announced NBA Global Games China: Oct. 5 at Shenzhen Universiade Center in Shenzen and Oct. 8 at Mercedes-Benz Arena in Shanghai, both vs. the Golden State Warriors. The Wolves will serve as the designated road team in Shenzen and the home team in Shanghai. The games in China mark the first games ever played by the Wolves in that country and the first trip to Asia since the team played in Japan in 1999. It will be the Wolves’ ninth and 10th international games overall.

The Wolves open their preseason schedule by taking on the Los Angeles Lakers at Honda Center in Anaheim, California, on Sept. 30.

NBA Global Games China highlights the rapid growth of the Timberwolves presence in China. In May 2016, the Timberwolves became the first team of any major U.S. sports league to add a Chinese minority owner, Lizhang (John) Jiang. In recent years, Timberwolves players Andrew Wiggins and Karl-Anthony Towns made marketing trips to China as part of their shoe endorsements. Last November, the team announced the addition of China-based TCL, the fastest growing TV brand in North America, as a Founding Partner.

About NBA China

The NBA’s entity that conducts all of the league’s businesses in Greater China was formed in January 2008 after its first office opened in Hong Kong in 1992. The NBA has interacted with Chinese basketball for decades, including first hosting the Chinese National team in 1985. The NBA currently has relationships with a strong network of television and digital media outlets in China, including a partnership of 30 years with national broadcaster CCTV. The league hosts hundreds of touring basketball events for fans, conducts community enrichment programs, and maintains marketing partnerships with a combination of world-class China-based corporations and U.S.-based multinationals.

NBA China is headquartered in Beijing and also has offices in Shanghai, Hong Kong and Taipei. NBA licensed products such as apparel and footwear are available through various retail networks and authorized online stores on e-commerce and social media platforms, including Tmall.com, JD.com and WeChat. In 2004, the NBA became the first American professional sports league to play games in China, with two games between the Houston Rockets and the Sacramento Kings in Shanghai and Beijing. Following NBA Global Games China 2017, 14 NBA teams will have played 24 games in Greater China.