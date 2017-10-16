Timberwolves Announce 2017-18 Opening Night Roster

Minneapolis/St. Paul – The Minnesota Timberwolves today announced the team’s 2017-18 Opening Night roster. The Wolves finalized their roster on Saturday, October 14 by waiving Amile Jefferson, Melo Trimble and Shawne Williams.

The Wolves open their 29th season of basketball on Wednesday, October 18 at the San Antonio Spurs at 8:30 pm CT. Opening night will be broadcast on ESPN, Fox Sports North and the radio home of the Wolves, 830 WCCO. The team’s home opener is Friday, October 20 vs. the Utah Jazz.

Minnesota’s full 2017-18 Opening Night roster is below.