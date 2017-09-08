Timberwolves Announce 2017-18 Media Day and Training Camp Information

Minneapolis/St. Paul – The Minnesota Timberwolves announced the team’s 2017-18 Media Day and Training Camp information.

The Wolves will hold the team’s annual Media Day on Friday, September 22 from 9:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. at Mayo Clinic Square. Players will be in uniform and available for interviews, photo opportunities and a chance to discuss the upcoming season. Media credentials will also be disseminated to those media members that have been approved for season credentials.

Timberwolves President of Basketball Operations and Head Coach Tom Thibodeau, along with General Manager Scott Layden, will be available to the media in a press conference setting, followed by Wolves players. A complete media availability schedule will be sent out in the coming days. Unfortunately, we will not be able to accommodate any one-on-one interview requests on Media Day.

The Timberwolves will hold the team’s training camp at the University of California, San Diego and San Diego State University. Minnesota’s first practice will be on Saturday, September 23 at 10:00 a.m. PT with a suggested media arrival time of 12:15 p.m. PT.

A complete practice schedule with suggested media arrival times is below. Please note that practice and media availability times are subject to change. The public relations department will send out updated practice and media availability times daily. Please contact a member of the public relations department if you wish to receive those emails.

Following training camp, the Wolves will play three exhibition contests, including participating in two games as part of the NBA Global Games China: Oct. 5 at Shenzhen Universiade Center in Shenzen and Oct. 8 at Mercedes-Benz Arena in Shanghai, both vs. the Golden State Warriors. The Wolves will serve as the designated road team in Shenzen and the home team in Shanghai. The games in China mark the first games ever played by the Wolves in that country and the first trip to Asia since the team played in Japan in 1999. It will be the Wolves’ ninth and 10th international games overall.

The Wolves open their preseason schedule by taking on the Los Angeles Lakers at Honda Center in Anaheim, California, on Sept. 30.