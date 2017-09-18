Timberwolves and Lynx Statements Regarding the Departure of Team President Chris Wright

The following are team statements regarding the departure of Team President Chris Wright. Earlier Monday, Wright was named CEO of the MLS franchise, Minnesota United FC. Wright is departing the Timberwolves and Lynx after 26 years of service in a variety of executive roles.



Ethan Casson, CEO

“Over the past few decades, Chris has made countless contributions to the Timberwolves and Lynx franchises. He has lead the organization with pride and resilience, demonstrating an unwavering commitment to the fans and community. A constant fixture in the corporate sector, Chris developed cornerstone partnerships with brands such as Target and Mayo Clinic, among others. Throughout his tenure with the team, Chris has worked tirelessly as a steward for the Timberwolves and Lynx organization and will always be a member of the Timberwolves and Lynx family. I wish him all the best as he begins his next venture with the Minnesota United FC.”



Glen Taylor, Majority Owner

“Chris will be an extraordinary leader for the Minnesota United FC franchise. Given his deep experience in helping guide our franchises over the past 26 years, he is well-equipped to lead the new MLS franchise. With his lifelong passion for "the world's game", it is fitting that Chris's path has brought him back to the sport where his journey began. I would like to thank Chris for his service to our teams as he has lead the Timberwolves and Lynx through years of adversity and success. He was always dedicated to providing Minnesota with an organization they could be proud to call their own. I wish him well on his next adventure. “

Wright's last day with the Minnesota Timberwolves and Minnesota Lynx will be October 5th.

