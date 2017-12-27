Timberwolves and Lynx Make Holiday Staff Donation to the Twin Cities Kids in Need Resource Center

Minneapolis-St. Paul – The Minnesota Timberwolves and Lynx announced that their staff has contributed a combined $7,000 in individual donations to benefit the Twin Cities Kids in Need Resource Center this holiday season. Timberwolves and Lynx CEO Ethan Casson will present the check during the third quarter of tonight’s game against the Denver Nuggets, which is slated to tip off at 7:00 p.m.



“I’m so proud of our staff for rallying together to raise money for this great organization,” said Timberwolves & Lynx CEO Ethan Casson. “This is what the holiday season is all about and what our organization is all about – giving back to the community that supports us.”



The money raised will directly benefit the Resource Center, which works with schools facing high poverty rates by providing school supplies to students, making it possible for them to fully participate in classroom learning. In January 2018, Timberwolves and Lynx staff members will visit the Kids in Need Foundation to pack backpacks with school supplies for students.



This donation is part of the organization’s annual staff holiday giving initiative that benefits a Twin Cities organization. Last December, the Timberwolves and Lynx staff contributed to the Minneapolis Public Schools to help offset various Minneapolis school’s lunch bills.



To learn more about the Kids in Need Foundation, visit www.kinf.org.