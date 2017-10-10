Timberwolves and Levy Unveil New Concessions Menu for Renovated Target Center

Minneapolis-St. Paul – The Timberwolves and Levy earlier today unveiled the new concessions menu for the renovated Target Center that includes several prominent local restaurant partners as well as chef-inspired and locally sourced upgrades to traditional arena fare. The overhaul of the menu was led by Timberwolves & Lynx Executive Chef David Fhima in partnership with Levy.



“The Timberwolves & Lynx are committed to building a world class guest experience and a huge part of that is the food,” said Fhima. “These new concessions menu items are delicious and also made with ingredients that guests can feel good about. We will continue to be on a quest to use the finest ingredients at Target Center, working with clean, sustainable and local products.”



Local restaurant partners and menu items include the renowned Parlour Burger from Borough and Parlour, the popular Sotaritos, sushi burritos, from SotaRol and the famous walleye sandwich from Lord Fletcher’s. Fhima will also have a dedicated restaurant space in the arena called Fhima’s which will feature free-range organic chicken tulips with a gorgonzola sauce. He will also make organic cookies through Mother Bakery available at dessert stations around the arena. For fans seeking lighter fare, Life Time’s Life Café will be serving tuna togarashi.



Fhima and Levy have put an emphasis on using high quality local ingredients in dishes served throughout the arena, including in fan favorites. This includes using locally sourced Swanson’s meats in the all-beef hot dog, kimchi hot dog, cranberry cognac bratwurst, whiskey peppercorn brat, cheddar and bacon brat and a loaded pork burger. There will also be Krispy Krunchy chicken tenders made with free-range chicken.



For beverages, the teams have brought on local partners in City Girl Coffee and Chankaska Wines. Local company Schwan’s will also have a presence, continuing to serve the Pagoda and Freschetta brands in arena.

A full list of where to find these menu items in arena is below:

David Fhima came on as the Executive Chef for the Timberwolves & Lynx prior to the 2016-17 NBA season. He began with overhauling the premium level menus, as the arena renovations went through those areas, and has now transformed the concessions menus alongside Levy. Fhima’s culinary experiences and training have taken him around the world, working at prestigious restaurants such as L’Orangerie and Le Restaurant. He is currently staging his culinary work out of the former Forum Cafeteria which will reopen as Bistro 3.7.3 next year.



The arena will host its first public event when the Timberwolves host the Utah Jazz for their Home Opener on Friday, October 20.