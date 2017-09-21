Timberwolves and FOX Sports North Announce 2017-18 Telecast Schedule

Minneapolis/St. Paul – The Minnesota Timberwolves announced their full television broadcast schedule for the 2017-18 regular season. For the second consecutive year, each of the 82 games will be televised on regional or national television. The schedule will include 75 regular season games and three preseason telecasts on FOX Sports North, as well as 25 national telecasts. The Wolves will appear once on ABC, nine times on ESPN, seven on TNT and eight on NBA TV.



FOX Sports North's regular season coverage tips off on Wednesday, Oct. 18, for the season opener in San Antonio. Coverage continues Friday, Oct. 20 as FOX Sports North televises the Home Opener against the Utah Jazz and offers a special one-hour edition of Wolves Live beginning at 6:00 p.m. CT.



Wolves Live will air before and after all telecasts with home games featuring a fresh look from a newly constructed permanent set designed to fit the profile of the renovated Target Center. The set is located on the concourse in the southwest end, in close proximity to the new skyway entrance.



FOX Sports North’s 75-game schedule includes 38 games from Target Center and 37 on the road this season.



In addition, the network’s broadcast schedule contains three Wolves preseason games, including two from China on Wednesday, Oct. 4 and Sunday, Oct. 8 against the defending NBA Champion Golden State Warriors. The overseas telecasts will air live and re-air again during primetime.



All games televised on FOX Sports North also will be streamed live on FOX Sports GO. FOX Sports GO is available to customers of participating pay-TV providers on iOS, Android, Fire tablets and Fire phones, Amazon Fire TV and Fire TV Stick, select Windows devices and online at FOXSportsGO.com . Fans can download the mobile app for free from the iTunes App Store , Google Play , Amazon App Store and Windows Store .



Timberwolves broadcasts will include play-by-play announcer Dave Benz, color analyst Jim Petersen and reporter Marney Gellner. Tom Hanneman will host Wolves Live before and after every game featuring analysis from Kevin Lynch and Quincy Lewis.



The regional sports network debuts a special season preview edition of “Wolves Weekly” at 9:00 p.m. on Saturday, Sept 30 on FOX Sports North PLUS.



A PDF of the full broadcast schedule is available here.