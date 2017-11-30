Three Takeaways From Wednesday's Win Over The Pelicans

The Wolves beat the Pelicans 120-102 on Wednesday night in New Orleans. Here are three observations from the win that moved the Wolves to 13-9 overall.

Best All-Around Game For Wiggins?

Wolves wing Andrew Wiggins finished with 28 points, eight rebounds, five assists and one block. He shot 10-for-18 from the field, 3-for-6 from the 3-point line and 5-for-5 from the free-throw line.

After the game, coach Tom Thibodeau thought it might have been the best all-around game Wiggins has played in his career.

As far as the season goes, it was Wiggins’ best game according to Basketball Reference. Wiggins received a score of 24.4 for his efforts, more than three points higher than his next-best game.

It might not have been the best game of his career, Wiggins has had plenty of great games, but it’s up there.

"I'm sorry I'm not sorry," - Andrew Wiggins (and Demi Lovato) pic.twitter.com/2HMSfSLsir — Timberwolves (@Timberwolves) November 30, 2017

The Tyus Jones Effect

Jones has now started three games while filling in for Jeff Teague. And my goodness, has Jones ever impressed.

In the last four games, Jones is averaging 11.3 points, 6.5 assists, 4.5 rebounds and four steals.

Teague will start when he gets back, but Jones has proven he’s more than capable to contribute and could probably expect to see a few more minutes.

No Davis, Big Problem

Anthony Davis was ejected late in the second quarter and it no doubt hurt the Pelicans. He had 17 points and five rebounds in just 17 minutes and 37 seconds of play. Davis is one of the best players in the world so not having him on the court obviously hurts because well, that’s common sense.

In his career, Davis has averaged 23.9 points and eight rebounds against the Wolves. He nearly had that at the halfway point and the game probably would have looked differently had he been on the court. But he wasn’t and he did it to himself. That’s how things work.

The Wolves are back at it on Friday as they play the Thunder in Oklahoma City. Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. on Fox Sports North and 830 WCCO.